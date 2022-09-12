Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Five Players of the Week, Will Reichard Earns Conference Honor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football coaching staff selected five Players of the Week on Monday following the team's 20-19 win at Texas.

One player on offense, one on defense and three on special teams were selected.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young was selected. Young finished the game with 251 yards of total offense, including 213 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.

On defense, defensive back DeMarcco Hellams was named. In the game, Hellams totaled 10 tackes, including eight solo. He also recorded one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Placekicker Will Reichard and linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Deontae Lawson were selected for special teams. Lawson and To'oTo'o were named to to their kick and punt coverage, while Reichard was named for his two field goals — including the game-winner.

Alongside Alabama's announcements, Reichard was named the Southeastern Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Reichard kicked the game-winning 33-yard field goal in Saturday's game against Texas with 10 seconds left on the clock, securing a 20-19 win for the Crimson Tide. Additionally, Reichard also kicked a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Alabama's first points of the game on the scoreboard.

Along with his two PATs, Reichard finished the game a perfect 4-for-4.

Additionally, Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his game at Texas. Against the Longhorns, Gibbs totaled nine carries for 22 yards as well as nine receptions for 74 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Gibbs also fielded two kickoffs for a total of 36 return yards.

Here is the full press release regarding Alabama's five players of the week, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Five Players of the Week following Win at Texas

One apiece on offense and defense along with three on special teams were recognized.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff selected five players of the week following last Saturday’s 20-19 win at Texas. Bryce Young on offense; DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Deontae Lawson, Will Reichard and Henry To’oTo’o on special teams all earned the recognition for their play in Austin.

OFFENSE

Bryce Young

Accounted for 251 yards of total offense, throwing for 213 yards and rushing for 38 more

Finished 27-of-39 for 213 yards and one touchdown through the air

Carried the ball seven times for 38 yards and managed three first downs, including a 20-yard gain late in the fourth quarter on what would be the game-winning drive

DEFENSE

DeMarcco Hellams

Played a big role in limiting the Longhorns to just 19 points on the day

Led the Alabama defense with 10 total tackles, including eight solo stops

Added one tackle for loss (-2 yards) and one pass breakup to his totals

SPECIAL TEAMS

Deontae Lawson

Helped the Tide special teams units limit the Texas return game

Will Reichard

Totaled eight points thanks to a pair of field goals and two made PATs

Hit from a career-long tying 52 yards for the Tide’s first points of the day

Connected from 33 yards out with 10 seconds left for the Tide’s first game-winning field goal since the 2005 season

Added five kickoffs and averaged 65.0 yards per boot with three touchbacks

Henry To’oTo’o