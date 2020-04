University of Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. announced on Tuesday morning that he would forgo his last two years of eligibility at the Capstone and sign with an agent, keeping his name in the NBA draft.

He was the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer last season, averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 45.9 percent from the field.

This story will be updated.