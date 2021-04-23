Alabama DB Ronald Williams Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Williams totaled just one tackle for the Crimson Tide throughout the 2020 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama senior defensive back Ronald Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the Crimson Tide.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Williams missed the early portion of the 2020 season due to an arm injury but returned against Mississippi State and made one tackle. Williams also played in the Crimson Tide's games against Kentucky and Arkansas but recorded no stats in either contest.

At the 2021 A-Day Game, Williams recorded three tackles in the game, all of them solo. Williams also received the annual Derrick Thomas Community Service Award following the scrimmage game.

One of the top JUCO transfer recruits in the nation in 2019, Williams was a top-20 defensive back recruit while attending Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Hailing from Ferriday, La., Williams transferred to Alabama following his sophomore season with the Blue Dragons.

Andrew Krause — Williams' position coach during his time at HCC — said that Williams is a mature player for his age.

“We get some immaturity here; in junior college football, you don’t have any upperclassmen," Krause told the Dothan Eagle last September. "It’s really just a circus sometimes. There was no drama with him. His practice shirt never came up missing, he never forgot his cleats. The stuff you hold kids’ hand on, he never needed. He’s in every meeting, eye contact, engaged, on time, asks good questions.”

Should Williams ultimately transfer, Alabama football will likely have more players follow suit in the coming days and weeks. as the Crimson Tide has multiple players over the 85-player scholarship limit.

With the addition of Williams, seven Alabama football players have now entered their names into the transfer portal either during or following the 2020 season.