Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 3, 2021

• Alabama Long-Range Shooting Comes Alive, Sinks No. 7 Tennessee

• Live updates: Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Tennessee Volunteers

• Steve Sarkisian Named Texas Head Coach

• Recruiting Corner: 2022 Prospects Announce Top Schools

• Former Alabama Assistant Basketball Coach John Bostick Dies

• Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses Posts on Social Media He's Played 2020 Season in Pain

• How to Watch the National Championship Game: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, TV, Times, Radio

• The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl

• Full 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Schedule and Results

No games scheduled

Men's basketball: Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63

• Sarkisian on being Alabama's offensive coordinator against Ohio State: "I think it's the right thing to do. I made a commitment to Coach Saban and these players to see that through in the championship game, and then directly after that, I’ll be in Austin.”

• Collin Sexton led both squads, scoring 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers came back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Hawks, 96-91. He was 10-for-18 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, adding three assists and three steals. It was Sexton's 11th straight game of scoring 20-plus points dating back to last season.

• After a long delay to the season due to coronavirus issues, the Mo Williams era at Alabama State finally tipped off. However, he took a loss in his debut.

• The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the 53-man roster, meaning he won't go back to the practice squad after Sunday's regular-season finale. With the Chiefs having already locked up home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, they're expected to rest numerous starters including Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.

January 3, 1992: Blake Sims was born in Gainesville, Ga.

January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.

“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” – Mal Moore

Both Texas and Texas A&M are now coached by former Nick Saban assistants ...