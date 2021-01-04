Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is … National Trivia Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Basketball vs South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, SEC Network +, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• JaMychal Green had 14 points and five boards off the bench as the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 124-109 in Minneapolis.

• The Chicago Cubs signed pitcher Adam Morgan to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

• None of the major services name an All-American at long-snapper, so this is like being named player of the year at your position by experts who know what they're talking about:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum

January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.

January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.

January 4, 2007: Nick Saban was introduced as Alabama's head coach.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.” Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.

