Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 17

Even though it's the final week of the 2020 NFL regular season, numerous former Crimson Tide players still have a lot to play for

With a healthy lead heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, former Alabama running back and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry is on the verge of winning his second straight rushing title.

Henry leads the NFL with 1,777 rushing yards this season. Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings is the only player within 700 yards at 1,557 (Jame Robinson is third with 1,070).

The Tennessee Titans visit the Houston Texans, while the Vikings are at Detroit.

Henry would be the first player since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) to lead the league in rushing yards in consecutive seasons.

Henry, who has 3,317 combined rushing yards from 2019-20, also has an opportunity to register one of the top consecutive-season rushing totals in NFL history.

Eric Dickerson, 1983-84, 3,913 Terrell Davis, 1997-98, 3,758 Earl Campbell, 1979-80, 3,631 Barry Sanders, 1996-97, 3,606 Shaun Alexander, 2004-05, 3,576 Barry Sanders, 1997-98, 3,544 Larry Johnson, 2005-06, 3,539 Tiki Barber, 2005-06, 3,522 Jamal Lewis, 2002-03, 3,393 Barry Sanders, 1994-95, 3,383

Dickerson, Davis, Campbell and Sanders are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Update: Dalvin Cook won't play in the Vikings' season finale after his father died unexpectedly at age 46 on Tuesday.

Playoff Picture

Seven playoff berths are still open, the most heading into the final weekend in 31 years, with 18 teams still in the mix.

The following teams just need to win to make the postseason:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Tennessee Titans (10-5)

The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) can also win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss or tie. They can make the playoffs as a Wild Card team with a win and a loss or tie by either Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami.

NFC

The Arizona Cardinals (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (9-6), who play in L.A., with the winner securing a wild-card spot.

Chicago Bears (8-7).

The Washington Football Team (6-9)

The winner of the Cowboys (6-9) and Giants (5-10) will clinch the NFC East with a Washington loss.

The Green Bay Packers (12-3), New Orleans Saints (11-4) and Seattle Seahawks (11-4) can all still earn the top seeding and first-round bye.

Playoff spots locked in

The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have already clinched the AFC’s lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) clinched the AFC East division title for the first time since 1995.

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) clinched the NFC North division title for the second-consecutive season.

(12-3) clinched the NFC North division title for the second-consecutive season. The Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) last week overcame a 17-point deficit to win and clinch the AFC North division title.

The Saints (11-4) clinched the NFC South division title for the fourth-consecutive season.

The Seahawks (11-4) clinched the NFC West division title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) clinched their first playoff berth since 2007.

NFL Week 17 Moves

• Long-snapper Carson Tinker was listed as a protected player on the Giants' practice squad.

• Gehrig Dieter reverted back to the practice squad.

Matchup of the Week

Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne will be chasing/containing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with a division title and playoff spot on the line. The game will be on prime time as well.

NFL Schedule Week 17

Sunday's games

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, noon CT, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, noon, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, noon, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, noon, Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, noon, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, noon, Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, Fox

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (at State Farm Stadium, Phoenix), 3:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:20 p.m., NBC

NFL Week 17 Notes

• Cowboys wide receiver Amari Copper had 121 receiving yards last week, giving him 1,073 for the season. It's his fifth-career 1,000-yard season. Cooper the only player with five-plus receiving touchdowns in each of past six seasons.

• With 130 last week, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley leads the league in 100-yard receiving games this season with eight. He had 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown during the first meeting with the Buccaneers, in Week 15.

• Take note of the weather in Buffalo, where the forecast is for light rain, a morning high of 39 degrees and then dropping to near freezing, and winds of 20 to 30 mph. It'll likely be unlike anything Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had played in before.

