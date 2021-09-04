Alabama Football Storms Past Miami Hurricanes, 44-13

The top-ranked Crimson Tide offense totaled 490 yards and averaged 6.6 per play while the defense held the No. 14 Hurricanes to just 248 total yards.

ATLANTA — An offensive showcase combined with a stifling defensive effort surged No. 1 Alabama to a 44-13 victory over No. 14 Miami on Saturday at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Any questions concerning the Crimson Tide's offensive efficiency heading into the 2021 season were seemingly answered, as Alabama finished the game with 490 yards. 344 of those yards came on the ground, while 146 came through the air.

On defense, the Crimson Tide was just as effective. Through four quarters, Alabama held Miami to 248 total yards and forced three turnovers. In defensive coordinator Pete Golding's third season with Alabama, his loaded roster impressed many on its first outing of the 2021 season.

In the first half for Alabama, its passing game turned the most heads on offense. Quarterback Bryce Young went 19-for-27 with 201 yards and three touchdowns in just the first 30 minutes. In the receiving department, wide receiver John Metchie III led the Crimson Tide in yards with 74 off of five catches — an average of 14.8 yards per reception. He also recorded a touchdown.

While he didn't lead Alabama in receiving yards in the first half, tight end Cameron Latu did lead the team in receiving touchdowns. With two receptions out of four targets, Latu scored on both of his catches in the first 30 minutes of the game. His first career reception was a 9-yard touchdown catch with 4:39 left on the clock in the first quarter. Just a few minutes later in the second quarter, Latu made his second career reception, this time a 25-yard touchdown grab.

No rushing touchdowns were recorded in the first half, but that didn't stop a talented rushing attack of the Crimson Tide from raking in yards. Redshirt-senior Brian Robinson Jr. led all Alabama carriers at halftime with 53 yards on 10 attempts.

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King had a respectable first half, throwing 11-12 for 78 yards. However, Miami failed to register a touchdown either in the air or on the ground.

At the halftime break, Alabama led Miami 27-3, with the Hurricanes' only points coming off of a 37-yard field goal to close out the first 30 minutes.

At the start of the second half, Miami marched down the field with a 14-play, 74-yard drive to make it all the way down to the Alabama 1-yard line. On 4th and 1, King rushed up the middle, but was stopped by linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Will Anderson Jr.

Aside from a touchdown — a 29-yard reception by wide receiver Xavier Restrepo — things didn't get much better for the Hurricanes in the second half. At the end of the afternoon, Alabama averaged 6.6 yards per play compared to Miami's 4.1 yards.

In front of a packed house of 71,829 fans, it was an all-Alabama beatdown in the first full-capacity game for the Crimson Tide since the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

