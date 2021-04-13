Alabama Football Enjoying Its New Neighbor "Tuska"

Alabama fans will have the opportunity to visit "Tuska" for the first time on Saturday for A-Day after its installation on Monday morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fans attending the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game on Saturday afternoon are going to be treated to a new attraction outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On Monday morning, "Tuska", a 7-ton bronze elephant statue, was installed at the southeast corner of University Boulevard and Wallace Wade Avenue right outside the stadium.

"Tuska" was originally erected in 2000 and had lived at the North River Yacht Club for the last 20 years. It was designed by English artist. Terry Matthews

The installation was made possible by former Alabama athletics director Bill Battle and his wife, Mary.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden hopes that the statue is here to stay for the long haul, and avoids any vandalism from fans or visitors.

"I saw that," Bolden said to the media on Tuesday afternoon. "I saw a picture of it. I thought it was really cool. Hopefully no one tries to mess with it, spray paint it, climb on it, or do anything dumb like that.

"I thought it was really cool though."

Alabama's annual spring game is set to kick off at 12 p.m and will be televised on ESPN. Following the contest, the Crimson Tide's 2020 team, that won the national and SEC championship, will be honored with quarterback Mac Jones and coach Nick Saban speaking to the crowd.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will receive the 2020 Maxwell Award at the conclusion of the first quarter and the university's copy of the 2020 Heisman Trophy at halftime.

50,000 fans will be allowed in and tickets are available for $5 on rolltide.com.