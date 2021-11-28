Alabama Football Falls to No. 4 in AP Top 25, Remains No. 2 in Latest Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football dropped to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday after its quadruple-overtime victory at Auburn.
Despite beating the Tigers 24-22 in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide has fallen one spot down to No. 4. Top-ranked Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1, while Michigan leaped up from sixth to No. 2 and Cincinnati moved up from fourth to No. 3.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is No. 8 and is the last SEC team in the top 10. Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky are the three other SEC teams in the top 25, coming in at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively.
In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Alabama remained No. 2 after its Iron Bowl victory. Georgia also remained No. 1, while Michigan and Cincinnati came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Ole Miss is at No. 9, while Kentucky is the next-highest ranked SEC team at No. 22. Texas A&M is ranked No. 23 while Arkansas is No. 25.
Here are the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches polls following the conclusion of the regular season for the majority of college football:
AP Top 25 - Week 14
Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes
1. Georgia (12-0) SEC 1,550 (62)
2. Michigan (11-1) Big Ten 1,449
3. Cincinnati (12-0) American Athletic 1,422
4. Alabama (11-1) SEC 1,388
5. Oklahoma State (11-1) Big 12 1,291
6. Notre Dame (11-1) IA Independents 1,264
7. Ohio State (10-2) Big Ten 1,147
8. Ole Miss (10-2) SEC 1,105
9. Baylor (10-2) Big 12 1,066
10. Oregon (10-2) Pac-12 932
11. Michigan State (10-2) Big Ten 877
12. Brigham Young (10-2) IA Independents 839
13. Oklahoma (10-2) Big 12 837
14. Utah (9-3) Pac-12 667
15. Iowa (10-2) Big Ten 662
16. Houston (11-1) American Athletic 603
17. Pittsburgh (10-2) ACC 589
18. Wake Forest (10-2) ACC 485
19. San Diego State (11-1) Mountain West 416
20. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) Sun Belt 317
21. North Carolina State (9-3) ACC 310
22. Clemson (9-3) ACC 269
23. Arkansas (8-4) SEC 214
24. Texas A&M (8-4) SEC 117
25. Kentucky (9-3) SEC 82
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1
AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 14
Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes
1. Georgia 12-0 1550 62
2. Alabama 11-1 1440
3. Michigan 11-1 1408
4. Cincinnati 12-0 1399
5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1285
6. Notre Dame 11-1 1250
7. Ohio State 10-2 1133
8. Ole Miss 10-2 1097
9. Baylor 10-2 1046
10. Oregon 10-2 932
11. Oklahoma 10-2 851
12. Iowa 10-2 845
13. Michigan State 10-2 840
14. Brigham Young 10-2 741
15. Pittsburgh 10-2 640
16. Houston 11-1 607
17. Utah 9-3 596
18. Wake Forest 10-2 531
19. San Diego State 11-1 396
20. NC State 9-3 334
21. UL Lafayette 11-1 268
22. Kentucky 9-3 226
23. Texas A&M 8-4 202
24. Clemson 9-3 170
25. Arkansas 8-4 128
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.