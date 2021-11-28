Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Alabama Football Falls to No. 4 in AP Top 25, Remains No. 2 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide's quadruple-overtime victory in the Iron Bowl wasn't enough to keep it in place according to AP voters, but the program is still No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football dropped to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday after its quadruple-overtime victory at Auburn.

Despite beating the Tigers 24-22 in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide has fallen one spot down to No. 4. Top-ranked Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1, while Michigan leaped up from sixth to No. 2 and Cincinnati moved up from fourth to No. 3.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is No. 8 and is the last SEC team in the top 10. Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky are the three other SEC teams in the top 25, coming in at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively.

In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Alabama remained No. 2 after its Iron Bowl victory. Georgia also remained No. 1, while Michigan and Cincinnati came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Ole Miss is at No. 9, while Kentucky is the next-highest ranked SEC team at No. 22. Texas A&M is ranked No. 23 while Arkansas is No. 25.

Here are the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches polls following the conclusion of the regular season for the majority of college football:

AP Top 25 - Week 14

Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes

1. Georgia (12-0) SEC 1,550 (62)

2. Michigan (11-1) Big Ten 1,449

3. Cincinnati (12-0) American Athletic 1,422

4. Alabama (11-1) SEC 1,388 

5. Oklahoma State (11-1) Big 12 1,291 

6. Notre Dame (11-1) IA Independents 1,264 

7. Ohio State (10-2) Big Ten 1,147 

8. Ole Miss (10-2) SEC 1,105 

9. Baylor (10-2) Big 12 1,066 

10. Oregon (10-2) Pac-12 932

11. Michigan State (10-2) Big Ten 877 

12. Brigham Young (10-2) IA Independents 839 

13. Oklahoma (10-2) Big 12 837 

14. Utah (9-3) Pac-12 667 

15. Iowa (10-2) Big Ten 662 

16. Houston (11-1) American Athletic 603 

17. Pittsburgh (10-2) ACC 589 

18. Wake Forest (10-2) ACC 485 

19. San Diego State (11-1) Mountain West 416 

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) Sun Belt 317 

21. North Carolina State (9-3) ACC 310 

22. Clemson (9-3) ACC 269 

23. Arkansas (8-4) SEC 214 

24. Texas A&M (8-4) SEC 117 

25. Kentucky (9-3) SEC 82 

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 14

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Georgia 12-0 1550 62

2. Alabama 11-1 1440

3. Michigan 11-1 1408

4. Cincinnati 12-0 1399

5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1285

6. Notre Dame 11-1 1250

7. Ohio State 10-2 1133

8. Ole Miss 10-2 1097

9. Baylor 10-2 1046

10. Oregon 10-2 932

11. Oklahoma 10-2 851

12. Iowa 10-2 845

13. Michigan State 10-2 840

14. Brigham Young 10-2 741

15. Pittsburgh 10-2 640

16. Houston 11-1 607

17. Utah 9-3 596

18. Wake Forest 10-2 531

19. San Diego State 11-1 396

20. NC State 9-3 334

21. UL Lafayette 11-1 268

22. Kentucky 9-3 226

23. Texas A&M 8-4 202

24. Clemson 9-3 170

25. Arkansas 8-4 128

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.

