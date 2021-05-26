Alabama Football Kickoff Time, Network for Florida Revealed

The Crimson Tide will take on the Gators in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 2021 matchup with the Florida Gators has officially been announced.

Per a statement released by Alabama athletics, the Crimson Tide and the Gators will face each other in The Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The last time Alabama and Florida played was last December in the 2020 SEC Championship Game that saw the Crimson Tide win its 28th conference title with a 52-46 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The last time the two teams played each other during the regular season was all the way back in September of 2014 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide was once again victorious, leaving with a 42-21 win.

Alabama has won seven straight games against Florida.

Along with the Crimson Tide and the Gators' matchup, CBS also announced several other key matchups, which can be found in the schedule below:

Here is the full statement issued by Alabama athletics:

