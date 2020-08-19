Offensive Line Isn't Just an Experienced Group For Alabama, but THE Veteran Group in 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- One of the biggest questions of the Alabama offseason had to do with the offensive line, and who would be the player to step into a starting role.

The speculation wasn't on who would be at right tackle. With Evan Neal having been recruited as a tackle it seemed obvious that he would move over after starting at left guard as a freshman last season.

Rather, with senior Alex Leatherwood set at left tackle, it was in the interior. If a center stepped up, senior Landon Dickerson could play in his more natural position as well, guard.

After two practices, we may already have an answer, or least the first look that coaches are trying for the 2020 season.

First off, a photo from Monday's practice included what appeared to be a drill with senior Deonte Brown at left guard, senior Chris Owens at center and Dickerson at right guard.

Secondly, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian all but confirmed those five during his press conference Tuesday.

"We obviously have an abundance of of experience up front, when you start talking about Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, Chris Owens, Evan Neal," he said. "Those guys have played a lot of football.

"I think one of the things that comes out of it is the communication factor, those guys can communicate really well with one another up front. I think, two, their communication to us as coaches. They've seen a lot of football, they know some of the issues the defense is presenting and making the proper adjustments that way."

Consequently, not only might Alabama have four returning starters on the offensive line, but four seniors (Dickerson is a grad student after transferring from Florida State, but in his final year of eligibility).

Leatherwood: 35 games, 28 starts

Brown: 35 games, 13 starts

Owens: 27 games, 4 starts

Dickerson: 13 games, 13 starts (plus five games at Florida State)

Neal: 13 games, 13 starts

Total: 128 games, 71 starts

The experience factor, which may be more important on the offensive line compared to every other position group, could be a huge (pun intended) advantage for Alabama.

"When have a veteran group, you can do some subtle tweaks, you can do some things with those guys that maybe you couldn't do with a younger group, just from an inexperience standpoint," Sarkisian said. "So all in all, these guys are battle-tested, they've been in a lot of big games, they’ve competed against the best opponents, so we got a lot of faith in them and we're fortunate.

"I've been in seasons where we haven't had such a veteran offensive line, so with this group of guys we're looking forward to those guys being the bell cows in the run game and the pass game, and from a leadership standpoint offensively."

The other key factor for this year is depth. Not only can a positive test for the coronavirus shut down a player, or players, for two weeks or more, so can contact tracing.

Specifically, there's a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those who have been found to have had “high-risk” contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. The “high-risk” contact includes collisions in practice.

So if Alabama plays Missouri in its opener and say a Tigers linebacker or defensive lineman subsequently tests positive, the Crimson Tide's entire offensive line could be sidelined.

Consequently, the second- and third-team players are just as crucial this season, along with getting everyone on the same page during fall camp installation.

There could be enough change in personnel that scheme alterations on the fly may be next to impossible.

"Just keeping things the same and just getting a better tempo with the offense getting to the ball quicker," said wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a co-captain last season, on the offense's focus. "Just trying to make the little things better."

2020 Alabama Offensive Linemen

Returning: Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickeron, Pierce Quick, Amari Kight, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tommy Brown, Deonte Brown, Darrian Dalcourt, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, Tanner Bowles,

New: Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Seth McLaughlin, 2020

Departures: Patrick Wills Jr. (NFL), Scott Lashley (transferred to Mississippi State).

