Alabama Football Receives Encouraging News Regarding LB Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson left Saturday's game against Mercer in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After exiting Saturday's game against Mercer with a knee injury, it seems that Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will not miss as much playing time as previously thought.

After taking a helmet to the knee in the third quarter against the Bears, Anderson left the field and headed inside the medical tent. He was then directed to the locker room for evaluation and did not return to the game.

On Monday, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban gave a positive update to Anderson's status.

"From and injury standpoint, Will Anderson has been very encouraging," Saban said. "He'll probably take a day off today — he's day-to-day — but we feel a little more encouraged than maybe after the game.

"We'll just see how he progresses over the course of the week."

With Saban listing him as day-to-day, his outlook is certainly more optimistic than previously thought. However, Anderson could still miss this coming weekend's game at Florida should he not improve over the course of the next few days.

Prior to his exit in the game, Anderson had accounted for three tackles including one for a loss.

Two other players missing from Alabama's game against Mercer were defensive backs Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Neither player participated in warm-ups prior to the game or saw any action on the field for the game's duration.

After the game, Saban revealed that both players had been out with undisclosed injuries and were set to return this week. On Monday afternoon, he confirmed that expectation.

"Both guys are expected to practice [on Monday]," Saban said. "We'll see where they are at practice and how they develop through the course of the week."

With Anderson being day-to-day and both Jobe and Armour-Davis slated to return, the Crimson Tide defense has the potential to have all starters back this week with the exception of linebacker Christopher Allen, who is out for the season with a fractured foot. All three of their statuses are still up in the air, but the news for the trio is positive heading into one of the Crimson Tide's biggest games of the regular season.

