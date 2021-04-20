All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Football Receives Rings for 2020 National Title

The Crimson Tide's rings signify the program's 18th national title victory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football players, coaches and staff received rings on Monday commemorating the program's 18th national title.

The Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 back on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The rings are comprised of one marquee stone that commemorates the Crimson Tide's 2020 national title. Two more round stones signify two national titles — the number won by the team's graduating seniors.

Surrounding the three CFP trophies is 135 other stones, each representing a point scored in the SEC Championship, CFP Semifinal and national championship games. In the border surrounding the top of the ring, 52 stones are embedded to represent the number of points scored in both the SEC title and national title games.

On the outside of the ring are 18 princess-cut red stones signifying the program's 18 national championship victories.

One side of the ring depicts the players' name and number, while on the opposite side sports a depiction of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami along with the score of the CFP title game.

Inside the ring is the emblem of the Rose Bowl on top of the shape of Texas, as well as the score of the game. Each player's signature is also depicted inside the ring.

The bottom of the ring sports the words 'Roll Tide.'

Following the presentation, players and other members of the team took to social media to share images of their rings:

This story will be updated throughout Monday evening as more players and coaches share their rings via social media.

January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
