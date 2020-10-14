SI.com
Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football’s Landon Dickerson has been named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List, it was announced by the Rimington Trophy Committee on Wednesday.

Dickerson joins a group of 90 total candidates from around the country named to the preseason list. Former standouts Barrett Jones (2012) and Ryan Kelly (2015) are the Crimson Tide’s previous winners of the Rimington.

LANDON DICKERSON

Offensive Lineman, Redshirt Senior

  • Versatile offensive lineman who anchors one of Alabama’s most veteran units
  • Earned a starting job along the Crimson Tide’s offensive line in 2019
  • Started all 13 games, including four at right guard and nine at center
  • Graded out at nearly 88 percent at the two different positions a season ago
  • Allowed only one sack and four quarterback hurries as a junior
  • Missed just four assignments in 727 snaps for a 99.4 percent success rate in 2019

The Rimington Trophy has been presented annually since 2000 to the most outstanding center in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Since its inception, the trophy has raised over $4.45 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. The award is named in honor of former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who was a consensus first team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982.

Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Good for Landon. This offensive line is really beginning to hit its stride

