Alabama Game Week Bonus Scouting Report: Texas A&M Defensive Tackle DeMarvin Leal

Jersey: No. 8

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290

DOB: 7/1/00

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Converse, Texas

High School: Judson

Background

Raised in San Antonio, Texas. Was rated to be a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 16th-ranked player overall and second defensive tackle in the nation. AP All-State Second Team as a junior in high school. Had a minor cartilage tear in his knee that caused him to miss spring practice in 2019.

Pros

Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique. Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman. Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can’t get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure. Wasn’t tested much as a run defender, but his strength and leverage control at the line of scrimmage suggests he would not be a liability in that area. Flashed ability to catch lineman off guard as a speed rusher off the edge rather than going to the inside.

Cons

Isn’t the fastest or most dynamic pass rusher. Struggles to get home on a lot of his pressures because of his lack of quickness in and around the pocket. Wasn’t asked to rush the outside shoulder from the base end position and didn’t have much bend when he did. Will probably need to further develop his rush moves to make himself less predictable.

Summary

DeMarvin Leal is a premiere defensive lineman in this class because of his power up front and versatility. Teams will be able to move him around the line based on their thresholds and mold him into the player of their desired role. Leal has shown he can do it all from every position on the defensive line.

Grades

8.4 (current value)/9.1 potential value

BamaCentral Analysis

When Nick Saban talked this week about Texas A&M being so difficult on the lines, it starts with Leal. He may not be the biggest or the fastest, but disrupts offenses. "They’re one of the top defensive teams in the country, one of the tops in the SEC in points allowed," said Saban, "12.5 points a game is really, pretty phenomenal. They’ve got some really good players up front." Leal has been in on a tackle for a loss in each game this season. Last year he led the Aggies hurries (eight) and finished top-five on the team in tackles (37), and might have had the team's defensive play of 2020. Against No. 4 Florida, he recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive and sparked the team’s eight-game win streak to close out the season. Against Alabama, though, he had no stats other than one pass broken up. Leal leads a veteran line that returned three starters, with Michel Clemons, Tyree Johnson and Jayden Peevy all seniors or older. "DeMarvin is a first round, top-ten talent," Alabama center Chris Owens said. "He’s a disrupter in the run and pass game."

