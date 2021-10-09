Alabama Game Week Bonus Scouting Report: Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green

When you hear the word thick for a football player, it often brings up the image of someone who is very difficult to move.

Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green is very thick.

The third-year starter was a consensus All-American and 2020 Outland Trophy semifinalist. He's made 28 consecutive starts, the most of anyone on this year's Texas A&M team.

Last season, Texas A&M became the first school in the last 10 years to lead the SEC in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in the same season.

However, none of the other five starters from that unit will be playing against Alabama on Saturday night (7 p.m., CBS).

Jersey: No. 55

Pos: Left guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 325

DOB: 3/15/01

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Humble, Texas

High School: Atascocita

Background

Was a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 15th overall ranked prospect and third offensive tackle in the nation (topping the list was Evan Neal at No. 7). Was a 2019 Under Armour All-American and Army All-American. Named the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year.

Pros

Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. Great technique in pass protection to explode up into contact with his hands. Showed the ability to pull to the opposite side of the line.

Cons

Green isn’t the best vertical mover from his initial spot off the snap. This hinders his overall ability as a run blocker if he is tasked with climbing into the second level. Occasionally will lunge forward and lose his balance on blocks while he is on the move.

Summary:

Kenyon Green is a thickly built offensive guard at Texas A&M who shows elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat. He relies on extremely good balance and a wide base to give himself the platform to succeed on every down. Only legitimate concern is his somewhat limited athleticism that hinders his ability as a vertical run blocker climbing to the second level.

Grades

8.1 (current value)/8.6 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Even though green was surrounded by new starters on the offensive line, he was still named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Texas A&M's season opener. However, that was against Kent State. Against Alabama, Texas A&M is expected to start a freshman at both center and right tackle. Left tackle Jahmir Johnson is a grad-transfer from Tennessee, while the right guard is sophomore Layden Robinson. All except Johnson are listed as being 320 or heavier, which will make for an interesting matchup against the Crimson Tide's defensive linemen and pass-rushers.

All this week, BamaCentral will profile numerous Texas A&M players as the Crimson Tide prepares to visit Kyle Field on Saturday.

