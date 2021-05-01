Alabama LB Dylan Moses, TE Miller Forristall Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

Both Moses and Forristall went undrafted but have found themselves new homes in the NFL

Former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and tight end Miller Forristall have finally found themselves homes in the NFL.

Moses and Forristall, who both went through the seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft without being picked, have now both reportedly signed as undrafted free agents.

Moses was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The news was later confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Pelissero, Moses will start on the Jaguars' non-football injury list as he continues to rehabilitate a knee injury.

In the offseason, Moses revealed that he had struggled with pain due to his knee injury and revealed that he had considered quitting football entirely. His decision to return for another season was influenced by his family, who wished to see him play one more year with the Crimson Tide.

Following Moses' announcement of his intentions to play for Alabama in 2020, head coach Nick Saban expressed that he believed it was in Moses' best interest to return in order to create value for himself.

“We try to give the facts and the reality of every player’s situation – relative to the decision they can make for them and their family,” Saban said early last year. “In Dylan’s case, it was because of his injury, how was that going to affect his draft status? He didn’t play all year long this year. So, he can create value by coming back and we certainly have to as an institution and an organization, we had to make him comfortable on how we insure.

“Hopefully, he’s not going to have these kinds of problems in the future and he’ll be able to improve his draft status. I think the big thing with Dylan, he wanted to be a part of the team. He wanted to be a leader of the team, he wanted to come back and play well for Alabama and that was probably the deciding factor for him. Obviously, he’s a great player, great person and a good leader and he can make a significant impact on making us better next year.”

Forristall also went all seven rounds of the NFL Draft without being picked by a franchise. However, it has now been reported that Forristall will join the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

The new was once again first reported by Pelissero.

Forristall finished his senior season with the Crimson Tide as the team's primary tight end. Forristall had 10 starts at tight end for Alabama in 2020 and saw action in 12 of the team's 13 games.

Forristall finished the season with 23 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

“What great competitive character this guy has,” Saban said of Forristall last season. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for him. It’s guys like that that really make your team what it is. You always have some great players that can make big plays, but this guy is one of those guys that’s just a blue-collar worker that does everything he’s asked to do and when he has an opportunity to make a play, he’s made one every time we’ve asked him to.”