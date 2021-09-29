Alabama OL Chris Owens Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Owens is one of 176 semifinalists named for the award.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Owens is one of 176 semifinalist for the award, with the finalists being announced on Oct. 27.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes individuals for their academic success as well as leadership skills and performance on the gridiron. The last Crimson Tide lineman to win the award was former guard Barrett Jones back in 2012.

Here is the full release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Chris Owens Named a 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football offensive lineman Chris Owens was selected as one of 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, it was announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Wednesday.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Barrett Jones won the Campbell Trophy in 2012.

Chris Owens

Offensive Lineman, Redshirt Senior

Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication information sciences in May of 2019 and a Master of Arts in education in August of 2020

Named to the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Selected to the 2016-17 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Has combined for nearly 50 hours of community service during his time with the Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide’s starting right tackle in all four games of the 2021 campaign

Last season, played in 11 games with three starts, earning 210 total snaps to help solidify an Alabama offensive line that blocked for the Power 5's No. 1 scoring offense (48.5 ppg), No. 1 pass efficiency offense (198.9), No. 2 passing offense (358.2 ypg), No. 2 total offense (541.6 ypg) and No. 23 rushing attack (183.5 ypg)

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.