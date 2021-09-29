September 29, 2021
Alabama OL Chris Owens Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Owens is one of 176 semifinalists named for the award.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Owens is one of 176 semifinalist for the award, with the finalists being announced on Oct. 27.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes individuals for their academic success as well as leadership skills and performance on the gridiron. The last Crimson Tide lineman to win the award was former guard Barrett Jones back in 2012.

Here is the full release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Chris Owens

Offensive Lineman, Redshirt Senior

  • Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication information sciences in May of 2019 and a Master of Arts in education in August of 2020
  • Named to the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll
  • Selected to the 2016-17 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
  • Has combined for nearly 50 hours of community service during his time with the Crimson Tide
  • The Crimson Tide’s starting right tackle in all four games of the 2021 campaign
  • Last season, played in 11 games with three starts, earning 210 total snaps to help solidify an Alabama offensive line that blocked for the Power 5's No. 1 scoring offense (48.5 ppg), No. 1 pass efficiency offense (198.9), No. 2 passing offense (358.2 ypg), No. 2 total offense (541.6 ypg) and No. 23 rushing attack (183.5 ypg)

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Chris Owens - William V. Campbell Trophy

Chris Owens, Alabama practice, Aug. 17, 2021
