Notebook: Alabama Players Never Want To Experience This Feeling Again

Alabama players spoke about their mindset heading into the offseason following Monday night's loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two hundred and thirty-five days. That’s how long Alabama has until next season’s opener against Utah State. Following Monday night’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the national championship game, Crimson Tide players said they plan on using every one of those days to prevent having to go through this feeling again next year.

“Just about never losing that tension you're feeling,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said when asked about Alabama’s offseason plans, “remembering how this feels, coming back in the offseason and grinding harder than ever so we don't feel this again.”

Added defensive lineman D.J. Dale: “I would say the same thing we always do: We always work hard every offseason. So it's like the same. We've got a sour taste in our mouth coming off a loss the same way we always do, but just get back to work.”

Even the Alabama players who aren’t coming back for next season recognize the importance of hitting the reset button as early as possible. Fifth-year senior Brian Robinson Jr., who played his final game with the Crimson Tide against Georiga, challenged his former teammates to play with a chip on their shoulder moving forward.

“Guys gotta come back next year with that mindset that just gotta put in work throughout the whole year,” Robinson said. “I have faith in these guys coming back next year. I know they'll come back and be great. Just gotta focus on what's next, ahead of them.”

Controversial calls don’t end up mattering for Alabama

Upon further review, Monday night’s controversial calls didn’t end up mattering. For a while, Alabama seemed to be catching all the breaks as it benefited from a pair of debatable rulings.

The Crimson Tide saw a Georgia fumble return for a touchdown wiped out on the opening drive of the game. Later Alabama had an improbable fumble recovery upheld following a review in the fourth quarter. The two calls ultimately led to nine Crimson Tide points in addition to the subtraction of a Bulldogs touchdown. However, they didn't end up having an impact on the game's overall outcome.

A shocked Alabama sideline watched motionless as Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean dashed unabated toward the end zone on the game’s fourth play from scrimmage.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had just been hit from behind by defensive lineman Jordan Davis, sending the ball flying forward to Crimson Tide 45-yard line. From there, Dean scooped it up before rumbling down the right sideline, sending Bulldogs fans burst into a state of euphoria.

Immediately after the touchdown, Young turned to the nearest official, motioning that he was in the process of throwing the ball. Sure enough, the Alabama quarterback was right as the play was ruled an incomplete pass upon review. Alabama then took advantage of its second life, marching down the field for a 37-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Trailing by a point in the fourth quarter, the Tide capitalized on even more controversy as it recovered a fumble by Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett deep in Georgia territory. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 27, the Bulldogs quarterback rolled to the right before being hit by Alabama linebacker Christian Harris.

At first, it looked like Bennett was able to get a pass off for what would have been at worst an intentional grounding. However, officials ruled that he fumbled the ball and that Alabama defensive back Brian Branch was able to recover it before it went out of bounds.

After review, the call was upheld as it was ruled that Bennett’s arm wasn’t going forward before he lost control. In addition, Branch recovered the ball while barely keeping a foot in bounds.

Alabama ended up scoring a touchdown on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young to tight end Cameron Latu on the ensuing drive. After a failed two-point conversion, the Tide led the Bulldogs 18-13 with 10:14 to play.

However, Georgia retook the on its ensuing possession as Bennett capped off a 4-play, 75-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. The Bulldogs never looked back from there en route to their 15-point victory.

Big day for Brian Robinson

It wasn’t the ending Robinson wanted to his Alabama career. However, the Tuscaloosa, Ala., native likely improved his draft stock during Monday night’s game. Robinson carried the ball 22 times for 68 yards. Perhaps more impressively, he showed off his receiving ability, pulling in four catches for 28 yards. The fifth-year senior’s pass-catching ability was especially important after Alabama lost starting receiver Jameson Williams to a knee injury in the second quarter.

“That's part of my job to be efficient in the passing game as much as the running game,” Robinson said. “And with us losing a key receiver, I knew I had to step up and be more efficient in my passing game as much as my running game.”

Robinson’s performance came after he recorded a career-high 204 yards on 26 carries. The past two games should come in handy when the 6-foot-1, 225-pound back enters the NFL Draft this offseason.

Tide-Bits

Alabama played in its 13th College Football Playoff matchup Monday night. The Crimson Tide is 9-4 is the only team to appear in seven of the eight playoffs. ... Monday’s matchup marked just the third instance since 1998, the inception of the BCS, that neither team scored a touchdown in the first half of a national championship game. ... Tight end Cameron Latu caught a career-long, 61-yard reception in the second quarter. Later in the game, he caught his eighth touchdown pass this season. ... Agiye Hall had a career-long reception on a 24-yard catch, also in the second quarter. ... Alabama’s defense limited Georgia to no first downs on its opening drive, just the second time this season the Bulldog offense has not recorded a first down on its opening drive. ... Junior defensive back Khyree Jackson made his first career start. He totaled two tackles, both solo stops, and had one pass breakup. ... The game captains against Georgia were Alabama’s permanent captains in linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, offensive lineman Evan Neal, quarterback Bryce Young.