Alabama Players React to Mac Jones Being Named Patriots Starting QB

Evan Neal, Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. all stated their pride for their former teammate while speaking with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When the news broke on Tuesday morning that former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones had been named the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, the news spread like wildfire among fans of both the NFL franchise as well as the Crimson Tide faithful.

For Jones' former teammates that remain with Alabama football, all were smiles as they remarked on their pride for their former quarterback.

"That’s awesome," Crimson Tide junior offensive lineman Evan Neal said. "I’m extremely happy for that guy, especially knowing the type of hard worker that he is, how he approaches the game every day. It’s more than well deserved. The Patriots are definitely going to have a great quarterback on their hands. I’m definitely proud of him."

Jones led Alabama to its 18th national championship last season as a redshirt junior before announcing that he would be leaving Tuscaloosa early to seek out a career in the NFL. At the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was selected as the No. 15 pick overall in the first round by the New England Patriots.

In addition to winning last year's title, Jones was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as well as a consensus All-American. In addition to the Manning Award, Jones was also given the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

“A great guy, a leader," Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris said. "I know a lot of people say that Mac has a swagger that not a lot of people know he has and he definitely does. You can see it every day. Just the way he approaches the game, the amount of fun he has with it — him being here kinda showed us a way to make sure we’re working hard but still having fun at the same time and where it can get you.

"I think he’s done a really great job and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, who started for the Patriots last season, was expected to remain the starter for at least the early part of the 2021 season. However, alongside the news of Jones being named starter came the news that Newton had been released by the Patriots organization.

The final player to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon was sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who played his freshman season in 2020 opposite of Jones on defense.

While Anderson has only known Jones for a short time compared to Neal and Harris, he expressed his pride in his former teammate as well.

"I’m happy for him," Anderson said. "I think he deserves it. He works hard. He puts football first. Football is most definitely important to him. I think I’ve seen this coming. Most definitely happy for him and hope he does great in the league."

Jones will play in his first game as the Patriots' starting quarterback on Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins.

This story will be updated with video from Tuesday's press conference.