Alabama QB Bryce Young Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

The winner of the most prestigious award in college football will be announced on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday evening.

Young was named alongside Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Should Young win the award, he will be the youngest quarterback in history to do so.

While Young was already a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy prior to last weekend, his 461-yard, four-touchdown performance against then-No. 1 Georgia propelled Young skyward as the clear favorite to win the award. Against the Bulldogs, Young completed 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushed three times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Over the course of the 2021 season, Young has been a consistent favorite to win the award. Through 13 games played, Young totals 4,322 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. Those 43 touchdowns ties the Alabama program record set by Tua Tagovailoa in 2018 for most by a quarterback in a single season.

Young has also only thrown four interceptions on the year.

Heading into Monday afternoon, Young's Heisman odds with Vegas had climbed to a staggering -3000. The second-best odds were from Hutchinson at +2000, while Pickett was +2500 and Stroud at +3000.

On Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN following the Home Depot Awards Show, the top-10 finishers of the Heisman vote will be featured in a television special. While the top four candidates were revealed on Monday evening, the remaining six players will be announced at that time.

Young, alongside the rest of the finalists, will then make their way to New York City for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11. The winner of college football's most prestigious award will be announced on that date at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Gallery: Bryce Young 2021 Photos

Images Courtesy of Alabama Athletics