Alabama TE Miller Forristall Wants To Be Best Version of Himself in the NFL

The former Crimson Tide tight end says that the competition at Alabama is the best preparation one can have for the NFL and that his versatility will set him a part from others

It didn't take former University of Alabama tight end Miller Forristall long to decide on if he was going to return or not for a sixth college football season thanks to the NCAA's blanket wavier last year.

"I thought about it but, at the end of the day, I've had my five, five and a half years here," Forristall told the media on Monday morning. "I felt like it was time for me to move on. That's kinda where I was at."

Forristall is now training and gearing toward the 2021 NFL draft in Tuscaloosa where he is one of the more versatile tight end prospects available on the board.

"This class is full of really good tight ends and different kinds of tight ends," Forristall said. "I think I'm one of the ones who can do all of the above. During my time at Alabama, I've played N-line. I've played in the backfield. I've played out wide and that's something that has really helped me.

"I can fit into any system. I've played Y, played H, played all over the place and that versatility will set me apart."

During his five-year career with the Crimson Tide, Forristall caught 44 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a pivotal piece in Alabama's offensive line winning the 2020 Joe Moore Award for the best unit in the country.

When asked to compare his game to Greg Olsen or Heath Miller, Forristall noted that he wants "to be the best Miller Forristall there is."

The competition and drive to be the best is what led Forristall to come to Alabama in the first place. The Cartersville, Ga. product said that coach Nick Saban told him that he "sucked" at blocking during his recruitment.

Needless to say, Forristall is pleased with the product he's produced.

"In recruiting, Nick Saban told me I do A, B and C really well but you suck at blocking," Forristall added. "That was brutally honest and no one said that to me before. He said come here and be the best version of yourself and I think we've come pretty darn close in five years.

"It was a heck of an opportunity to play here and I'm very grateful."

As for facing elite-level competition in the NFL, Forristall isn't too worried about that challenge because he's faced a plethora of superstars during his time in Tuscaloosa.

"I think year in and year out, Alabama produces the most NFL-ready players," Forristall said. "That's evident by the number of players in the league and their contributions. Coach Saban prepares you better than everyone else...

"My freshman year, I was lining up against Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Reuben Foster. My sophomore year, I was lining up against Raashan Evans and Minkah Fitzpatrick. My junior year, I was lining up against Dylan Moses and this past year I lined up against Will Anderson, Dylan Moses, Christian Harris and the best players in the country year in and year out. From that aspect, you don't get better preparation."