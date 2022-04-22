Alabama Walk-On G Britton Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Johnson will join the Samford Bulldogs for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball walk-on guard Britton Johnson made his transfer decision known on Friday morning, announcing that he will be playing his fifth and final year of college basketball with the Samford Bulldogs.

Johnson made his announcement via a post on Instagram.

Britton Johnson’s Instagram

"I'm coming home!" Johnson, who is a native of Mountain Brook, Ala., wrote. "Beyond excited for this next and final chapter of my basketball career! Let's get to work @samfordmbb !"

Over his four years with the Crimson Tide, Johnson played in 23 games with his lone start being on Senior Night last season. In 2021-22, he saw action in six games for a total of 21 minutes, averaging 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 points per game.

While not featured often for Alabama basketball on the court, Johnson was known as a leader in the locker room and on the sidelines. Beloved by fans, he was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three of his four seasons at Alabama (2019, 2020, 2021).

Johnson, who still has one year of COVID eligibility remaining after playing four years at Alabama as a walk-on, announced his intention to transfer via a tweet back on April 11.

"All I can say is thank you," Johnson's tweet read. "These last four years have been nothing short of the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and I'm amazed at how y'all supported me every step of the way. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to represent my home state and the school I've rooted for since birth; getting to wear "ALABAMA" across my chest every day for these last four years has meant more to me than you'll ever know.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I came to Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2018, but over the last four years I have fallen in love with this school, this program, and the city of Tuscaloosa. It will always be home to me."