Alabama WR Javon Baker Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another day, another Alabama football player in the transfer portal. Now it is sophomore wide receiver Javon Baker as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3. Baker confirmed with this post on social media thanking Alabama football for everything during his time in Tuscaloosa.

(Keep up with the coming and going of Alabama's roster with the 2022 Eligibility Tracker.)

Baker is one of many young receivers who saw playing time in a backup role behind John Metchie III, Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden; however, even after Metchie and Williams were not available for the national championship game, other young receivers surpassed Baker to get in the game against Georgia. He did get more playing against Cincinnati in the semifinal.

On the season, Baker had seven catches for 101 yards and scored his first career touchdown against Southern Miss on Sept. 25 in the Crimson Tide's 63-14 victory. During his freshman campaign filling in for the injured Jaylen Waddle, Baker played in nine games and finished with two catches for 15 yards.

He leaves a wide receiver room that is overflowing with talent. Alabama's top receiver in 2021, Jameson Williams, has already declared for the NFL draft and Metchie has yet to make a decision. Even if Metchie does move on to the NFL, Alabama has guys like Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Slade Bolden and Agiye Hall returning with a talented class of freshman receivers coming in Shazz Preston, Aaron Anderson and Kobe Prentice.

Baker becomes the eighth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since Alabama's season ended on Monday night.