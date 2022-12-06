Alabama WR JoJo Earle Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3.

Earle is the third Crimson Tide wide receiver to enter the portal, joining Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary. Overall, he is the 12th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal.

Measuring in a 5-foot-10 and weight 177 pounds, Earle was one of four Top100 wide receivers in Alabama's 2021 class. Between Earle, Agiye Hall's transferring to Texas during the offseason and Leary also being in the portal, that leaves only Ja'Corey Brooks with the Crimson Tide should both Earle and Leary ultimately transfer.

This season, Earle missed the first four games with a fractured foot that he suffered during fall camp. He made his season debut on Oct. 1 at Arkansas and has started for Alabama in five of its eight games since. In total, Earle made 12 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

In his freshman season of 2021, Earle also recorded 12 catches for 148 yards in 12 games. He also returned 16 punts for 88 yards.

Alongside the report that Earle had entered the portal, Zenitz also reported that offensive linemen Amari Kight and Tommy Brockermeyer had also submitted their names. Alongside Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen and Damieon George, a total of five Crimson Tide offensive linemen have opted to play next season at another school.

