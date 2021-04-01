Alabama WR Slade Bolden Discusses New OC Bill O'Brien

The redshirt-junior wide receiver said that he has spoken with O'Brien about his former players, primarily Julian Edelman and Wes Welker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If new Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's track record is any indication of things to come, then Alabama redshirt-junior wide receiver Slade Bolden is primed to have a solid 2021 season.

O'Brien worked with the New England Patriots from 2007-2011, serving multiple positions before becoming the team's offensive coordinator. Along with quarterback Tom Brady, O'Brien also worked with some stellar wide receivers in Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

While Bolden has been compared to both of those players in the past, he said during his media availability on Thursday that he has spoken with O'Brien about the possibility of him being utilized in a manner similar to how they were used on the Patriots.

“Before we got into offseason getting him situated with the playbook he mentioned some things like that — him working with those guys back in New England and he does see a little of those skillsets with me," Bolden said. "So there are some attributes that he can put in offense and hopefully help me with my skillset — be able to get open, different routes and stuff like that.”

O'Brien departed New England in 2011 to take over the head coaching position at Penn State before leaving to coach the Houston Texans in 2014. He then spent the next seasons there with multiple talented wide receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V along with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While O'Brien's style of offense is marginally different than the offense ran in 2020 by former Alabama coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Bolden says that the feel of the offense is not too different.

“I don’t think it’s the same system that we’ve been running which has been harder for the newer coaches to come and learn it," Bolden said. "It’s been easier for guys like me — it’s been nice — but there’s not much of a difference. I think we also have the same mindset when it comes to this offense. There’s obviously going to be a little different coaching styles from the new coaches but with coach [Holmon] Wiggins being here for his third year there’s not much when it comes to [the] receiver side of it. But I think everything is pretty much the same.

"Bill’s a little different from Sarkisian but they both are great coaches and I think we’re going to be just fine.”

Bolden and the Alabama offense host practice on Thursday, the day before its first scrimmage of the season on Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bolden said that scrimmages are important to develop the team, particularly for the younger players who are still new to football at the college level.

“I think every scrimmage is important — the first one being the first time we get to see everybody in real-life action," Bolden said. "I think it’s going to be good for us as a unit since we had some guys leave, we got some new guys. I think just going out there, performing to our best ability, just making ourselves better and the defense better — just coming [and] making the team better — it’s kinda the ultimate goal right now for spring.

"I’m excited. I think we’re all excited to actually play, like, a simulation of the game so I think we’re ready.”

