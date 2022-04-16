Alabama's Offense Overwhelmed by Surging Crimson Tide Defense

While there were solid offensive performances for both the Crimson Team and the White Team at A-Day, both sides took a backseat to Alabama's dominating defense.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a gloomy day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Alabama football took to the field for its annual A-Day Game.

It was a day of defense for the Crimson Tide, as the White Team — which rostered Alabama's first-string defense — took down the Crimson Team — Alabama's first-string offense — by an impressive 25-7 margin of victory.

"I thought we had a good spring," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "We had a lot of guys make a lot of progress. I think we know what we need to do. I think the important thing now is players can actually tell where they are, regardless of where they are, and do the things they need to do over the course of the summer and fall camp to make the improvements that they need to make. They’ve got to be committed to that.

"We have some things that can be distractions to that in this day and age in football, but player maturity, to be able to do that, is going to be very important in their development. We want to continue to focus on the development of our players personally, academically and athletically, so it's also important that they finish the semester strong academically.”

Over the course of the game, the Crimson Tide's first-string offense was proven to be relatively ineffective against the first-string defense, with the Crimson Team totaling 201 yards of offense on the day. 48 of those yards were on the ground, showing the effectiveness of Alabama's defense at the end of the spring practice season.

The White Team's offense was slightly better, totaling 295 offensive yards and passing the ball for 192 yards compared to 103 on the ground. In fact, the White Team possessed the best quarterback/wide receiver duo of the day as well — an interesting observation given that it was the Crimson Team with quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the starting offense.

Here are some notes and observations from the 2022 A-Day Game concerning Alabama's offense for both the Crimson Team and the White Team: