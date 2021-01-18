Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football freshmen linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Malachi Moore have been named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team, the association announced on Monday morning.

Anderson was also named the Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year by the FWAA.

"National champion Alabama stands out with two starters from its defense punctuated with jack linebacker Will Anderson Jr. earning the Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year Award," the FWAA said in a released. "Anderson started every game and led the SEC and all national freshmen with 7.0 sacks while also adding 10.5 tackles for loss. His 52 total QB pressures were second nationally."

Anderson also forced one fumble in his freshman season.

Moore was also named to the team for his 2020 efforts for the Crimson Tide. Moore led Alabama in interceptions his freshman year with three, and also accounted for 44 total tackles in 12 games played. Moore also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery, two quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.

Here is a look at the full team:

2020 FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Offense (13)

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina 6-3 200 Indian Trail, N.C.

QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 6-1 205 Phoenix, Ariz.

RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU 5-10 184 Houston, Texas

RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame 5-9 195 St. Louis, Mo.

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU 6-0 185 New Iberia, La.

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma 5-11 177 Frisco, Texas

WR Tahj Washington, Memphis 5-11 175 Marshall, Texas

OL Matt Goncalves, Pitt 6-6 315 Manorville, N.Y.

OL Jeremy James, Ole Miss 6-5 330 Cumming, Ga.

OL Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina 6-1 295 Lakeland, Fla.

OL Warren McClendon, Georgia 6-4 320 Brunswick, Ga.

OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern 6-4 294 Park Ridge, Ill.

OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa 6-5 332 Fort Worth, Texas

Defense (14)

DL Ricky Barber, WKU 6-3 290 Louisville, Ky.

DL Khari Coleman, TCU 6-2 224 New Orleans, La.

DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt 6-0 270 Miami, Fla.

DL Myles Murphy, Clemson 6-5 275 Marietta, Ga.

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama 6-4 235 Hampton, Ga.

LB Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech 6-1 221 New Orleans, La.

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon 6-3 250 Malaeimi, American Samoa

LB Stefon Thompson, Syracuse 6-0 235 Charlotte, N.C.

DB Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern 5-11 185 Evans, Ga.

DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas 5-10 189 Mansfield, Texas

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 6-0 180 Grenada, Miss.

DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern 6-1 192 College Station, Texas

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama 6-0 182 Trussville, Ala.

DB Eli Ricks, LSU 6-2 196 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Specialists (5)

K John Hoyland, Wyoming 5-10 162 Broomfield, Colo.

P Tory Taylor, Iowa 6-4 225 Melbourne, Australia

KR Trayvon Rudolph, NIU 5-10 179 Crete, Ill.

PR Demario Douglas, Liberty 5-8 165 Jacksonville, Fla.

AP Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State 5-5 168 Round Rock, Texas

Head Coach

Karl Dorrell, Colorado