Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Sugar Bowl Week!

The BamaCentral crew shares what they saw after a couple days in New Orleans as Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week’s episode, Mason, Katie, Joey and Austin discuss all things Sugar Bowl. Then the crew take an early look at basketball’s first SEC opponent, Mississippi State.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Kansas State's Defense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

By Austin Hannon
Alabama football bag
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

By Katie Windham
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

By Joey Blackwell
Jordan Battle
Bama/NFL

Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

By Christopher Walsh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bah Humbug! Former Crimson Tide Players Hope for Better Week 17: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama Practice - Caesars Superdome - 2022 Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats protests a series of no-calls by officials in the game with Mississippi State on February 16, 2022, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Although the coach was ejected, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 80-75.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: SEC Opener, No. 8 Alabama Basketball at No. 21 Mississippi State

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban - Alabama Football Practice - 2022 Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 2

By Austin Hannon