All Things Bama Podcast: Why Alabama Basketball's 2022 Class Could Be Its Best Ever

Basketball season is back underway, and before Alabama tips off against South Dakota State (7 p.m, SEC Network+) inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night, coach Nate Oats and company inked the greatest recruiting class to date the program has even seen with the likes of two five-stars in Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, arguably the top JUCO player in the nation in Nick Pringle and elite talents in Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Katie Windham breakdown the 2022 recruiting class and tell listeners why it has potential to deliver on the unprecedented hype surrounding it.

The two also go into a conversation about potential Coleman Coliseum renovations, or a whole new arena altogether, and what that would mean for the program.

Martin and Windham also discuss Alabama football's matchup with New Mexico State on Saturday and what they want to see from the Crimson Tide as the regular season reaches its final weeks.

Could the offensive line be shaken up? Who could step and become an x-factor for Alabama? Did the College Football Playoff selection committee get the most recent rankings correct?

