    • October 16, 2021
    Alabama Soccer Draws to Texas A&M in Double-Overtime Marathon, 1-1

    The Crimson Tide traveled to College Station in hopes of gaining a winning mark in the SEC, but after two overtime periods Alabama and the Aggies couldn't be separated.
    After shutting out Mississippi State last week, Alabama soccer looked to hit stride with an SEC win streak as it hit the road to play Texas A&M in College Station on Friday night.

    Sitting at 3-3 with three to go upon kickoff tonight, the Crimson Tide needed to secure a win to make its chances of postseason play that much more a reality. Texas A&M, after all, wasn't entering the matchup on a dominant note considering its losing record.

    The Aggies hit first, though, with a 45th minute goal by midfielder Barbara Olivieri just after the first period break. Midfielder Mia Pante and forward Maile Hayes were each credited with an assist on the play, forcing Alabama to climb out of a second-half deficit.

    It did, thanks to midfielder Kate Henderson who scored just 11 minutes later in the 56th, with help by a Felicia Knox pass which ultimately evened the affair at 1-1. 

    The equalizer was Henderson's third goal of the season.

    Back and forth and back and forth it went the rest of the way, with the Crimson Tide leading not one or two, but every statistical category minus fouls. And despite Texas A&M committed 16 to its 4, and despite leading A&M in total shots and shots on target (15-13 and 7-5), the Tide failed to secure a win on the road.

    One noteworthy element in all this was how many times each side was called for offsides, as Alabama was flagged 10 times and the Aggies none.

    Meanwhile, with tonight's result final, the Crimson Tide moves to 8-7-1 overall and 3-3-1 in SEC play. 

