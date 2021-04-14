Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 14, 2021

Today is ... National Gardening Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Women's golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Softball: Alabama vs Alabama State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 19, Samford 3

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Five-star guard and signee JD Davison was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama for the second consecutive season, adding a final high school accolade before joining the Crimson Tide.

If you haven't already heard, former Crimson Tide greats Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson will join the long list of players honored at Denny Chimes.

If you're as interested as we are about where Jasmine Walker lands in the WNBA, tune in on Thursday for the draft. Surely the All-SEC forward goes early.

Former Crimson Tide forward Donta Hall is back in the NBA, this time on a 10-day contract for the Orlando Magic.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

143 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 14, 1926: Harry Gilmer was born in nearby Birmingham. “[Harry Gilmer] was the greatest college passer I ever saw,” – legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice

April 14, 1956: Former left-handed pitcher Bobby Sprowl was born in Sandusky, Ohio.

April 14, 1971: Thomas Practice Field had a carnival atmosphere as the New York Jets entourage, led by head coach Weeb Ewbank, assistant coach Buddy Ryan, quarterback Joe Namath and linebacker Paul Crane visited the Crimson Tide workout. Namath was on hand to watch and throw a few passes, something he hadn’t done since injuring his wrist during the previous season. A couple of players who caught Coach Bear Bryant's eye were receiver David Bailey and offensive guard John Hannah.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The best way to throw a pass is not a jump pass, and in my years of coaching I never taught the jump pass. But it worked for me. Sometimes we’d have younger people around practice, and if they saw me throw a jump pass they would try to do it. Coach Thomas would tell them to stop, to do it the correct way.

“I started throwing the jump pass when I played on the sand lots. At Woodlawn High School I kept doing it because I could start out on an end run and then turn it into a pass. If the receiver wasn’t open, I kept running.

“If you throw on the run, you’re usually running towards the sideline, and you’re going to throw at a right angle to that. So you need to get your body and your hips turned downfield. You either have to stop running to do it, or you jump. If you jump, you can turn your hips around. I just naturally did that.” – Harry Gilmer in the book, “What It Means To Be Crimson Tide” by Kirk McNair

We'll leave you with this ...