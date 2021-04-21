Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2021

Today is ... National Tea Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Sea Island, Ga., All Day

Softball: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 8, North Alabama 6

Men's Tennis: Alabama fell to Mississippi State 4-1 in the second day of SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., ending the Crimson Tide's season. Its record is 14-12 this season.

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Alabama commit and Under Armour All-American Camden Hayship showed off his left-handed power in a recent high school game.

To satisfy any nostalgia ...

Former Alabama lineman DJ Fluker signed with the Miami Dolphins, giving Tua Tagovailoa some added protection next season.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

136 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arlington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.

April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama

We'll leave you with this ...