Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2021

Softball: Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Baseball: Alabama vs Missouri, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
- Live Updates from the First Round of the NFL Draft
- Alabama RB Najee Harris Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Alabama QB Mac Jones Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle Selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Horry Among 102 Alabama Student-Athletes Earning Degrees this Weekend
- Alabama Women's Tennis Trio Earns Southeastern Conference Honors
- The Final Word: Will Alabama Have Record-Tying Six First-Round Selections?
- DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: Who you got?
- Throwback Thursday: Tua Tagovailoa and the 2020 NFL Draft
- 2021 Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Jaylen Waddle
- Crimson Tikes: Wanted
Did you notice?
- Although he's not alone, head athletic trainer Jeff Allen showed his appreciated for Jaylen Waddle and how he fought back from injury last season.
- Apparently New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams liked how the NFL Draft played out, as it was more than favorable for the Crimson Tide. You'll see 'NFLU' promoted a lot in the near future, I'm sure.
- Wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins may have inherited a gold mine, but that doesn't mean he's not proud of his guys.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
127 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.
April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant