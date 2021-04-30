All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... International Jazz Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Missouri, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Did you notice?

  • Although he's not alone, head athletic trainer Jeff Allen showed his appreciated for Jaylen Waddle and how he fought back from injury last season.
  • Apparently New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams liked how the NFL Draft played out, as it was more than favorable for the Crimson Tide. You'll see 'NFLU' promoted a lot in the near future, I'm sure. 
  • Wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins may have inherited a gold mine, but that doesn't mean he's not proud of his guys. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

127 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.

April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Pay Dye and Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2021

Nick Saban hears it from the crowd at the NFL draft
BamaCentral+

Instant Analysis: 12 Thoughts From the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2021-04-29 at 11.45.01 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Ties NFL Draft Record with Six Players Drafted in First Round

Christian Barmore
Bama/NFL

How to Watch Rounds 2-3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Najee Harris vs. Georgia
Bama/NFL

Alabama RB Najee Harris Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood
Bama/NFL

Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Mac Jones
Bama/NFL

Alabama QB Mac Jones Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

January 11, 2021, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Selected in 2021 NFL Draft