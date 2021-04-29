2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Jaylen Waddle

Even though he missed half of last season, Alabama wide receiver/return specialist Jaylen Waddle is still the most exciting playmaker in the 2021 NFL Draft

There just hasn't been enough talk about Jaylen Waddle during the draft process.

Some of that has to do with its been a while since anyone's really seen him.

Waddle came back and played in the National Championship Game after suffering a fracturing ankle against Tennessee in October, but wasn't 100 percent yet. He subsequently didn't participate in Alabama's pro days, and the NFL combine was canceled.

Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards (18.9 average) and 17 touchdowns in 34 games at Alabama (2018-20). He was also a first-team All-American in 2019 when he led the nation in punt returns by a wide margin.

After getting off to prolific start in 2020, many wondered if he might be Alabama's best receiver, only DeVonta Smith went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Both could be selected in the first half of the first round — which would be unprecedented after Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy did so last year.

"I think it’s kind of a flavor thing with Waddle and DeVonta Smith," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "Waddle gives you a little bit more juice, but DeVonta Smith plays plenty fast as well."

Regardless, Waddle is considered the most exciting playmaker the draft.

The first line on his list of strengths in the NFL.com draft profile is "Cheat-code speed to terrify a defense."

"He’s awesome," Sports Illustrated analyst Jim Mora Jr. said. "When you’re, I guess, like the No. 3, he’s like the underdog almost. This guy’s special and I love the way he plays the game. He’s like Pac-man. He’s like a joystick with the way he can change direction, make plays, get the ball, the double moves, the stutter-and-go, his foot quickness in and out of breaks, his toughness, his run after the catch, his physicality. All of those things make him special. It was so much fun to watch that offense, obviously, but just to figure out ‘Who’s got the ball now?’"

Jaylen Waddle

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Class: Junior

Height: 5-9 1/2

Weight: 180

Arms: 30 3/8

Hands: 9 1/8

• Averaged 18.9 yards per catch for his career to rank second at Alabama all-time (minimum 100 catches)

• Led all Crimson Tide returners with a 19.3 yards per punt return average across his three seasons, nearly six yards better than second place on the career list.

• Selected as second team All-SEC return specialist despite playing in only half of the Crimson Tide's regular-season games in 2020 due to ankle injury.

• Eclipsed the 100-yard receiving marker in all four games to start the 2020 season. Converted a first down or scored on 22 of his 28 receptions.

• As a sophomore was named a first-team All-American by the FWAA and The Sporting News, and second-team from the Associated Press and Walter Camp. Consequently just missed on consensus first-team status.

• 2019 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and a first-team selection at return specialist by the league’s coaches. Also earned second team all-league honors as an all-purpose player from the coaches, and Associated Press.

• Led the nation in punt return average at 24.4 yards per return with 20 for 487 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 77.

• Shattered the previous single-season mark at Alabama with his 24.4 yards per return average.

What they said ...

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game. His whereabouts pre-snap and post-snap must be accounted for at all times. Despite his size, he's a legitimate outside option, thanks to his ability to not only take the top off the defense, but also go up and win 50-50 throws. Waddle's adept at working all three levels, so it will be tough for defenses to predict how offenses will utilize him, as he has the potential to post a higher catch volume in the right offense. Waddle can instantly upgrade a team's scoring potential, whether it's with the deep ball, the catch-and-run or as a return man.

Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl Director: "What separates Jaylen Waddle from a bunch of other good slot-type receivers in this year's draft is he's not just quick — he's quick and fast. You go back to last year's draft — his own teammate, Henry Ruggs, was the fastest receiver in last year's draft. There's a video circulating on social media right now with these guys in a photo finish in a 40-yard-dash footrace and I've been on the field and I've timed Henry Ruggs in the 4-2 (range). So if Jaylen Waddle gets anywhere close to the 4-2s, we're talking about a blazing-fast guy. And then the other thing that just separates Waddle is the return ability. He's the best college returner I've evaluated since Devin Hester, who is the GOAT, as we all know."

NFL Draft Bible: Arguably the fastest player in college football, ‘The Cheetah’ is a lightning quick game-breaker, possessing blow torch speed and quickness. Waddle is a lethal weapon in the slot with his ability to create separation, he has a playing style that is very similar to Santonio Holmes (Ohio State/Pittsburgh Steelers), as that type of athlete playing receiver with his fluid moves and creativeness after the catch. While he lacks size, it doesn’t prevent Waddle from going up in traffic and competing for contested balls. He has plenty of toughness to go over the middle and has proven durable, enduring some big hits, plus the ability to break tackles. His main focus for improvement during the offseason has been working on getting a cleaner release, while also getting in and out of his breaks faster when running routes. Loves the game and possesses a high football IQ, according to the coaching staff, who head coach Nick Saban says they have a lot of confidence in. A relentless worker, Waddle has been on an intense Monday-Friday (8 am-6 pm) workout regime back home in Houston during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Has provided excellent return capabilities both on kickoffs and punts. In fact, Waddle averaged an eye-raising 35 yards per kick return (five attempts), 24.4 yards per punt return (20 attempts) and 17 yards per catch in 2019. The 2020 season was off to an even more spectacular start, arguably Alabama’s top offensive weapon before his season was cut short with an ankle injury. When healthy, Waddle is the type of dynamic playmaker that every team dreams about. In a lot of ways, his combination of explosiveness, vertical speed, toughness and YAC ability are reminiscent of current Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

Draft projection: First round

This is the 13th and final story in a series of Crimson Tide profiles for the 2021 NFL Draft

