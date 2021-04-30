Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

In one of the surprises of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday night, former Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th overall pick.

He is the fifth Crimson Tide player to come off the board, joining wide outs Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, defensive back Patrick Surtain II and quarterback Mac Jones.

Coming into the draft, Leatherwood was projected by many to be an early pick in the second round on Friday night but the 6-foot-5, 312-pound lineman is headed to Sin City and reuniting with former Alabama tailback Josh Jacobs.

Leatherwood is the fourth offensive lineman off the board through the first 17 picks, joining Oregon's Penei Sewell, Northwestern's Rashawn Slaten and USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Draft Profile: Alex Leatherwood

Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.

Class: Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 312

Arms: 33.875

Hands: 9.5

• Helped anchor an offensive line that won the 2020 Joe Moore Award

• Alabama’s fifth Outland Trophy winner and the fourth since 2008

• Unanimous first team All-American

• First-team All-SEC honoree by both the Associated Press and the league coaches

• Co-recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, pairing with teammate Landon Dickerson

• Played in 48 career games with 41 consecutive starts

• Averaged an overall blocking grade of 91.5 by the Alabama coaching staff and a 99.7 on assignments

• Played 832 snaps during the 2020 season and allowed only two sacks, missed only three assignments and committed just five penalties. Gave up just three quarterback hurries and four pressures

• Team captain

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: Leatherwood has projectable traits, solid athleticism and position versatility, but suffers from a failure to consistently execute at a high level due to issues that might be correctable. He sees the game well and works to stay balanced and composed in pass sets, but struggles with ranging and redirecting at the top of the rush. He doesn't have a very strong outside hand in pass pro, but his length could become a more formidable tool with a change in approach. He's a positional run blocker who lacks knock-back power but is capable of operating in any run scheme. Teams will need to determine if he's a guard or tackle, but an upgrade in aggressiveness is needed in order to become a good NFL lineman.

SI analyst Jim Mora Jr.: "I think Alex is going to be a really good NFL player. I think he’s got all the traits. I don’t know if he’s going to end up at right tackle or guard. You see some things when he’s playing tackle that you really, really like. You like his arm strength. You like his strong upper body. You like his ability to lock to guys and stifle a bull rush. You like his durability."

The Draft Bible: Long, lean and limber, Leatherwood has started at both right guard and left tackle for the Crimson Tide during his career. He utilizes his arm length well to keep defenders at bay in pass protection and has the necessary strength to drive opponents as a run blocker. The Florida native owns a great combination of size, athleticism and power. He’ll need to refine his technique, as he tends to get overextended and caught out of position at times, affecting his balance. Would like to see him be more aggressive in the second level seeking out contact. Returned to Alabama in hopes of solidifying his draft stock, but film was largely the same story. His work at left tackle position for the Crimson Tide will be very appealing, but his performance is still a long way from being technically sound enough to last on the blind side. Leatherwood’s experience inside at guard is a big plus for his draft projection and some teams could prefer him along the interior. Coaches praise his coachability and football IQ. A slightly overstated prospect, Leatherwood might be destined more for a Day 2 slot opposed to hearing his name called on the first day of the 2021 draft. He does offer valuable versatility that many teams will value but his career trajectory may be more advantageous on the inside.