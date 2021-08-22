Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama won three out of four sets in its preseason exhibition to Samford.

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled.

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

13 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Under Nick Saban, Alabama football has been ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 for 212 consecutive weeks. The program record was set 141 weeks ago, but before Saban, which former coach of the Crimson Tide held the record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 22, 2011: Alabama running back Trent Richardson made the cover of Sport Illustrated's college football preview. Pictured alongside him are Alshon Jeffry of South Carolina and Jared Crick of Nebraska.

August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...