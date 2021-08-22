August 22, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama won three out of four sets in its preseason exhibition to Samford.

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled.

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener: 

13 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Under Nick Saban, Alabama football has been ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 for 212 consecutive weeks. The program record was set 141 weeks ago, but before Saban, which former coach of the Crimson Tide held the record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 22, 2011: Alabama running back Trent Richardson made the cover of Sport Illustrated's college football preview. Pictured alongside him are Alshon Jeffry of South Carolina and Jared Crick of Nebraska.

August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...

Trent Richardson's Sports Illustrated cover, August 22, 2011
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 22, 2021

John Metchie, Scrimmage 8/21
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Details Areas of Improvement, Competition after Scrimmage

Bryce Young, Alabama practice, August 18, 2021
All Things Bama

After Second Scrimmage, Alabama Quarterbacks Making Progress

1969 Game of the Century game program cover, Texas at Arkansas
History

Texas National Championships Highlighted by 2005 Longhorns

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant in his practice tower
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 21, 2021

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Photos: Alabama Football Approaches Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Bryce Young, Alabama scrimmage, August 14, 2021
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: 5 Keys to Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage

Alabama Crimson Tide logo from College Football Playoff
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: 2022 Alabama Football and Basketball Targets Closer to Decision Dates