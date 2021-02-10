Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 10, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide
- Alabama Basketball Ends Road Losing Streak, Holds Off South Carolina 81-78
- Alabama Basketball Forward Juwan Gary Out with Shoulder Injury
- Just A Minute: The Pressure is Always on Alabama, but it's a Make-or-Break Year for Another SEC Program
- Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Alabama Basketball Considered Among Favorites to Win National Title
- SEC Moves Site of 2021 Gymnastics Championship
- Collin Sexton is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama's Jasmine Walker Earns Spot on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
- 98 Alabama Student-Athletes Earn SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Accolades
- Alabama Basketball Looks to Bounce Back at South Carolina
- Crimson Tikes: Bad Ole Rocky Top
- Women's tennis: Alabama vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, Live Stats
- Men's basketball: No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78
- Alabama Track & Field member Eliud Kipsang was named SEC Freshman of the Week after breaking the program's indoor mile record with a sub-four time.
- New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 10 points, including this dunk, off the bench en route to a win over the Houston Rockets.
- Alabama athletics continued its celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth by honoring former Crimson Tide golfer Lakareber Abe, who recorded the lowest round in Alabama history in 2016. She is now on the LPGA tour.
206 days
February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum
"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.