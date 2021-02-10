Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide

Women's tennis: Alabama vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Men's basketball: No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78

Alabama Track & Field member Eliud Kipsang was named SEC Freshman of the Week after breaking the program's indoor mile record with a sub-four time.

New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 10 points, including this dunk, off the bench en route to a win over the Houston Rockets.

Alabama athletics continued its celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth by honoring former Crimson Tide golfer Lakareber Abe, who recorded the lowest round in Alabama history in 2016. She is now on the LPGA tour.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

