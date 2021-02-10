All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Umbrella Day

Bama Central Headlines ...

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's tennis: Alabama vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's basketball: No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78

Did you notice?

  • Alabama Track & Field member Eliud Kipsang was named SEC Freshman of the Week after breaking the program's indoor mile record with a sub-four time.
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 10 points, including this dunk, off the bench en route to a win over the Houston Rockets.
  • Alabama athletics continued its celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth by honoring former Crimson Tide golfer Lakareber Abe, who recorded the lowest round in Alabama history in 2016. She is now on the LPGA tour. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

206 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

We'll leave you with this ...

Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 10, 2021

OPP_JrPettyJohn_210209_17_RyanBethea
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Ends Road Losing Streak, Holds Off South Carolina 81-78

OPP_GaryJuwan_210209_22_RyanBethea.jpg
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Forward Juwan Gary Out with Shoulder Injury

OPP_Alabama_210229_01_RyanBethea.jpg
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ty - _42Y9660
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Considered Among Favorites to Win National Title

Alabama gymnast Shallon Olsen
All Things Bama

SEC Moves Site of 2021 Gymnastics Championship

January 11, 2021, Alabama tight end Major Tennison before CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
BamaCentral+

Just A Minute: The Pressure is Always on Alabama, but it's a Make-or-Break Year for Another SEC Program

Alabama women's basketball forward Jasmine Walker
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker Earns Spot on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team