Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 12, 2021

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: The Gator Invitational, Gainesville, Fla

Track and field, Cross country: Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Women's tennis: Tulane, Tuscaloosa, Ala, 1 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Gymnastics: Georgia, Athens, Ga, 5 p.m. CT SEC Network

Softball: Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala, 5 p.m. CT

Volleyball: Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark, 7 p.m. CT, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Ole Miss 67, Alabama 62

Did you Notice?

Yesterday was the birthday of former Alabama backfield mates Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs. Harris, a New England Patriot, turned 24, while Las Vegas Raiders running back Jacobs turned 23. They were part of the 2017 CFP National Championship team at Alabama.

In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, we recognize Lillie Leatherwood, who in 1984 became UA's first female Olympic gold medalist. The two-time Olympian and Alabama Sports Hall of Fame member recently retired from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

USA Track and Field recognized Carmelita Jeter, who holds the title of Fastest Woman Alive with a 10.64 100m record. Now, she is an assistant coach at Alabama and looks to continue her legacy through current student-athletes.

Former Alabama pitcher and current free agent David Robertson worked out for MLB teams at Sewell-Thomas Stadium yesterday. Among those in attendance were the New York Yankees.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

204 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

February 12: "I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach.

