Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 22, 2021

Today is ... National Hammock Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Soccer: Merel van Dongen, Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Softball: Haylie McClenley, Team USA 1, Canada 0

Today's Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

No games scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

44 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaf, was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. —Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.” — Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011.

