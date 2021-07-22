Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Hammock Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Soccer: Merel van Dongen, Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Softball: Haylie McClenley, Team USA 1, Canada 0

Today's Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

44 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaf, was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. —Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.” — Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011.

We'll leave you with this ...

SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Live Updates from Day 4 of SEC Media Days

William "Bully" Van de Graaff
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 22, 2021

Jimbo Fisher
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Regret Previous Comments About Beating Nick Saban, Alabama

Mike Leach
All Things Bama

Mike Leach on Nick Saban: "Everybody respects what he's done"

20210721_085813
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: Recapping Alabama at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days

2021 FBMD_Mathis-1
All Things Bama

Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis: "This is going to be a very good unit"

Christian Barmore at Arkansas
Bama/NFL

Former Alabama DL Christian Barmore Signs Rookie Deal with New England Patriots

2021 FBMD_Saban-19
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: "Pretty Close to 90 Percent of Players Have Been Vaccinated"