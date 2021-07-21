Nick Saban Impressed with OG Javion Cohen: "We're Very Pleased"

Saban noted that Cohen could very well start at left guard for the Crimson Tide this season.

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line took a hit after the end of last season, with its three starters from its Joe Moore Award-winning line departing for the NFL in center Landon Dickerson, tackle Alex Leatherwood and guard Deonte Brown.

The Crimson Tide has a plethora of young talent on the offensive line this season, but it's exactly that: young. However, sophomore guard Javion Cohen appears to be emerging as one of the team's replacements for the huge hole left after last season.

At Wednesday's third day of the 2021 SEC Media Days, Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed that he is pleased with Cohen's development so far this spring.

"Javion Cohen has developed very nicely and most likely will be a starter, as a starter on our team probably even now," Saban said. "So if he continues to do his job well, he'll be a starting probably left guard on our team. He's done really well in school. He's been a good person.

"He's worked hard. So we're very pleased."

Saban is not known to name starters over the summer, so the fact that he specifically stated that Cohen could start at left guard speaks volumes for the young athlete's impact this offseason.

Last season, Cohen saw 22 snaps as a freshman. Selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team, Cohen impressed at the position and, according to Saban, has improved his game this offseason enough to warrant a starting position on the offensive line.

Along with Saban, redshirt-senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis noted Cohen's improvement in the trenches.

"I love his technique," Mathis said. "He's grown also, man. Like I say, a lot of these young guys are coming along, and I love the way they're forming out. Like I said, I can't wait to see what they bring to the table."

At 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 325 pounds, Cohen no doubt has the size to be a big star for Alabama football in 2021. While the core of the o-line was lost, it is no doubt still in good hands heading into 2021.

This story will be updated with video.