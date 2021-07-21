Instant Analysis: Recapping Alabama at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days

It was an action-packed day inside the Wynfrey Hotel as Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phil Mathis took center stage.

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama's time at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days has come and gone, and now all that's left to do is to sit back and wait for the August 5 start date to fall camp.

In the meantime, let's discuss what was learned on Wednesday morning inside the halls of the Wynfrey Hotel.

First up was Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who opened the day with a lengthy opening statement where he discussed the difficulties of rebuilding as well as the challenges that NIL presents to college football.

One of the more newsworthy items of the day was when Saban revealed that Alabama is now "pretty close to 90-percent" of players being vaccinated, meaning that the team no longer has to endure testing or wear masks around the team's facilities.

Following Saban was defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. Mathis spoke about NIL policies and how he is pleased to see players like quarterback Bryce Young being rewarded for the use of his image and likeness. Additionally, he said that he is proud of the work that he and his teammates have put in during the offseason, saying that his defensive line will be a "very good unit."

Closing out Alabama's portion of the day was wide receiver John Metchie III, who elaborated on stepping up as the team's primary wide receiver entering the 2021 season. The Crimson Tide saw the departure of veterans Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith following the 2020 season.

Another noteworthy topic of discussion was Saban's breakdown of transfers linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and wide receiver Jameson Williams, both of whom are expected to be high-impact players for the Crimson Tide this upcoming season.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Cary Clark break down the Crimson Tide's appearance at the 2021 SEC Media Days.