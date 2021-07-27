Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... National Scotch Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

• Swimming

Women's 200m Individual Relay (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), did not reach finals

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA) finished in fourth place

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Tuesday (CT)

• Soccer: Netherlands (Merel van Dongen) vs China, 6:30 a.m. (NBC Olympics Stream)

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) in gold-medal game vs Japan, 6 a.m. (NBCSN)

• Swimming: Men's 200m Breaststroke (Anton McKee, Iceland), 5:50 a.m. (USA)/9:21 p.m. (NBC)

Wednesday 

• Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle (Kalia Antoniou, Greece), 5:02 a.m. (USA)/8:53 p.m. (NBC)

Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay (Leonie Kullmann, Germany), 6:34 a.m. (USA)/10:31 p.m. (NBC)

Men's 200m Breaststroke (Anton McKee, Iceland), 8:44 p.m. (NBC)

• Golf

Justin Thomas (Team USA), 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf)

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

39 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 27, 1969: Four Alabama players were selected to the Southeast Area All-Time football teams by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America. Bully Van de Graaf made the team for the first 50 years of football (1869–1919), while the second 50 (1920–1969) included Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan and Fred Sington.

July 27, 1931: Riggs Stephenson, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, broke his ankle during the first inning against the Phillies at Wrigley Field. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

We'll leave you with this ...

Barrett Jones holds the crystal football
