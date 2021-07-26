Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Wide Receiver John Metchie III

This season, Alabama football has to replace eight key contributors from its historic 2020 offense but one of the holdovers from that unit is junior wideout John Metchie III.

Metchie burst onto the scene against Texas A&M, the second game of the year last season, with five catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He would go on to replace Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee, as the No. 2 option behind DeVonta Smith and finish the year with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

"I think it's a role I'm embracing, having learned from all the guys before me," Metchie said during SEC Media Days last week. "I'm definitely excited about it. I'm looking forward to being able to teach the young guys things and definitely lead the receiver room. So I'm definitely looking forward to that."

John Metchie III

No. 8

Pos: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-0

Wt: 188

DOB: 7/18/00

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Brampton, Canada

High School: St. James School (Md.)

Pros

Great route runner who has tremendous foot speed and ankle flexion allowing him to change directions at high speeds. Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly. From off he is nearly impossible to guard as he runs on the toes of corners and explodes out of his breaks. Tracks the ball very well and is not fazed by traffic, coming down with it through contact. Plucks it naturally out of the air and turns upfield right after securing the catch. Has plenty of speed to run past cornerbacks and be a consistent vertical threat. Metchie is shifty and physical after the catch, making defenders miss and lowering the shoulder to finish runs. He beats press with his feet and lateral agility. Competes and has success as a blocker on the perimeter.

Cons

Slightly undersized and likely a little below 6000. Metchie is not a physically imposing wideout and has not faced press and bracket coverage often. Does not attack the ball at the high point downfield, letting it get to him.

Summary

Undersized three-level separator, Metchie is a great route runner who gets open consistently from anywhere he lines up. With great ball tracking ability and concentration, he comes down with the ball through traffic and plucks it naturally over the middle. He does not have prototypical size and is not a physically dominant wideout. Metchie projects as a starting receiver at Z or in the slot who will stress defenses at all three levels and catch almost everything. His ability to separate could make him a premier wide receiver at the next level.

Grade: 8.3 (now)/8.9 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

While Metchie isn't a physical freak, the Canadian possesses elite ball skills and crisp route-running abilities. In 2021, he is the presumed No. 1 target for quarterback Bryce Young and could become the fifth Alabama wideout selected in the first round of the NFL draft over the last three seasons. Metchie is also a willing blocker who isn't afraid to lay the lumber (ex. hit on Florida safety Trey Dean in SEC title game last season). He can also make catches in traffic and his deceptive speed allows for him to create good separation from defenders.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.

