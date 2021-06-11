Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National German Chocolate Cake Day

Today's schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Track & Field, Cross Country: In day two of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Alabama grabbed a silver medal, thanks to junior Mercy Chelangat's performance in the 10,000m, and advanced in three events. Chelangat's time of 32.22.11 put the Crimson Tide on the board in team competition. Other standouts included senior Tamara Clark, who won her 200m semifinal heat, and the relay quartet of Christal Mosely, D'Jai Baker, Sydney Milani and Natassha McDonald of the 4x400m relay semifinals. 

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

  • If you want my opinion, Julio Jones' looks good, but Derrick Henry should've reclaimed the Heisman-winning No. 2 jersey when he had the chance. Either way, it will be fun to watch these two in action this fall.
  • Speaking of fun to watch, expect a highlight-filled freshman campaign from incoming five-star point guard JD Davison. With Coleman Coliseum at full capacity (hopefully), there should be some SportsCenter-worthy plays.
  • Interesting question and answer about the similarities between the Patriots' organization and Alabama's. As Jones said, candidly, his job isn't to make comparisons. Winning games is all that matters.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

85 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 11, 2012: Alabama athletics came off NCAA probation following violations of the textbook disbursement policy. Specifically, the NCAA had placed Alabama’s football program and 15 other of the school’s athletic teams on three years probation for major violations due to misuse of free textbooks. The penalty included stripping the Crimson Tide of 21 football wins over a three-year period.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Here's a moment you dream about happening, and here it was staring at us in the face. Gut-check time. Coach always preached it, jaw-to-jaw, cheek-to-cheek. They weren't going anywhere." — Rich Wingo, of the goal-line stand in '79 for the national championship.

We'll leave you with this ...

Rich Wingo
