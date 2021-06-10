What's Alabama Getting in Le'veon Moss? "He's That Classic SEC-Type Running Back"

A look at the Crimson Tide's newest commit's skillset and how him and Emmanuel Henderson could form a 1-2 punch out of the backfield

In the last week, two Alabama running backs, Keilan Robinson and Kyle Edwards, have left the program. Robinson announced his commitment to Texas over the weekend, while Edwards remains in the NCAA transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide added a tailback to its 2022 class in Le'veon Moss on Sunday after an official visit from the Baton Rouge, La. product.

He is the second running back commitment joining in-state standout Emmanuel Henderson, who verbally pledged back in March.

Moss missed parts of his junior season due to a concussion, but as a sophomore, he tallied over 1,350 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground on just 94 carries.

Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director and analyst John Garcia Jr. shared with BamaCentral what the Crimson Tide is getting with the 6-foot, 200-pounder.

"I think he's one of those guys that we talked about years ago in the beginning of the Nick Saban era," Garcia said. "Smaller and pass-catching running backs have become more popular but I think Le'veon is a throwback to that more conventional Alabama running back when they were signing the Trent Richardson's, TJ Yeldon's, Eddie Lacy's and Mark Ingram's of the world. It was a guy you expected to be no-nonsense, one-cut downhill between the tackles with a little bit of pump behind his pads and I think Moss checks all of those boxes.

"Moss fits that classic style of SEC running back."

Moss' violent and tough-nosed running-style isn't the only that jumps off the film when you watch his highlights. As a track star, his top-end speed is eye-popping for his size.

"I think what makes him interesting is his top-end speed," Garcia said. "He's a bigger guy but when he gets in the open field, he is picking them up and putting them down. He runs 11-flat in the 100 meter dash and you can see it on tape. There is an ease to watching Le'veon Moss run the football and I think that's a prerequisite for some of the best running backs Alabama has brought in.

"Physically, he's closer to a Derrick Henry or Najee Harris compared to the smaller backs Alabama has had."

Henderson, who wracked up 1,592 total yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns as a junior at Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala., and Moss are a perfect combo of speed, size and strength as the two headliners of the Crimson Tide's 2022 backfield.

"He's a perfect compliment to Emmanuel Henderson. Emmanuel is more of a gadget guy, great pass-catcher, elite in-space, great explosion and speed," Garcia said. "I think Moss is more conventional between the tackles so Alabama has its thunder and lighting building with this class."