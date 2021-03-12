Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track and Field: NCAA Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

Men's Basketball: No. 6 Alabama vs Mississippi State, Nashville, Tn., 11 a.m. CT, ESPN, Live Stats

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama vs Stetson, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Softball: No. 4 Alabama vs No. 21 Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs No. 20 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch

Crimson Tide results

Women's Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 3

Track and Field: Alabama men's track and field is in fifth place with four points after day one of NCAA Indoor Championships. Junior Bobby Colantonio Jr. was the first for Alabama to get on the board at Randal Tyson Track Center. He posted a throw of 73-0 3/4 ft. on his last attempt to take fifth place, and finished with three throws of at least 70 ft.

Did you notice?

Former center Landon Dickerson joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football to discuss his last season, the national championship and answer the increasingly-popular question of 'who's better?' among certain former Crimson Tide teammates.

For better or worse, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a mainstream topic in football circles. Interpret for yourself, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores intend to stick with the southpaw signal caller.

366 days removed, we look back at SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's notes from the 2020 conference basketball tournament, signaling the start of a months long delay until sports returned … at least partially.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

176 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 12, 1935: Despite a cold wind, a large crowd turned out to watch the Crimson side defeat the White team 46-0 in the first practice game of the spring for the reigning national champions. Roy White and Bubber Nisbett, two new backs, "looked good" said head coach Frank Thomas. White made several touchdowns and passed to Paul “Bear” Bryant for one score.

March 12, 1990: Dont’a Hightower was born in Lewisburg, Tenn.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I wish Coach Bryant were here to see this defense play." – Defensive Coordinator Bill Oliver about the '92 defense.

