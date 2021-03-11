Spring Preview: Size, Depth and Versatility Highlight Alabama's Offensive Linemen

The Crimson Tide may only have two returning starters up front, but that doesn't mean new offensive line coach Doug Marrone won't have a lot of options

Returning: Evan Neal, Pierce Quick, Amari Kight, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tommy Brown, Darrian Dalcourt, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Seth McLaughlin

Early Enrollees: Tommy Brockermeyer, J.C. Latham, Terrence Ferguson, James Brockermeyer

Departed: Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown

Incoming: Jaeden Roberts

A year ago, it was pretty obvious that if the Alabama football team got on the field in 2021, it would have a group of maulers up front on the offensive line.

The unit returned four starters, with its impressive experience maybe only exceeded by its thickness.

Seriously ... maulers, and they were.

The unit lived up to expectations with two unanimous All-Americans, the Outland Trophy winner for best interior lineman and the Rimington Award winner for best center. Alabama won the position group award that Nick Saban called his favorite, the Joe Moore Award.

The head coach may have secured his next great offensive line with an incredibly-talented group in the recruiting class of 2021, and that's not an exaggeration. He arguably landed the top prospect in the nation at all five spots, with two landing in the top 10 of the SI99.

Tommy Brockermeyer and J.C. Latham both enrolled early, along with guard Terrence Ferguson and center James Brockermeyer (yes, they are brothers), but it'll probably take the interior players some time to adjust and challenge for spots in the two-deep depth chart.

How quickly the tackles picks things up could go a long way in determining how Alabama's line looks under position coach, and former NFL head coach, Doug Marrone.

Among his other decisions will be whether to move Evan Neal from right tackle to left tackle, as expected. That's after playing guard as a freshman.

"He’s very powerful," Saban said about Neal, who is listed as 6-foot-7, 360 pounds. "He’s a prototype right tackle in my opinion for everything that we would look for. He’s very athletic for his size and he’s a good pass-blocker. He’s long. He’s hard to get around. He’s smart. He’s conscientious. He’s a hard worker."

Another important factor will be whether senior Chris Owens (6-3, 315) remains the starter at center, where he replaced Dickerson after suffering a knee injury in the SEC Championship Game. Darrin Dalcourt (6-3, 300), a junior, is his main competition, although Owens could play just about anywhere on the line.

Redshirt Emil Ekiyor Jr. (6-3, 324), who took over at right guard last season, can also play center. So there's both a lot of depth and versatility in the middle of the line.

"It’s been really good, playing next to good people make you look good," Ekiyor said last fall. "Playing next to a guy like Evan who has a lot of experience, started every game his freshman year, it’s been really helpful. He’s taught me some things that have helped him out at guard when he played guard as a freshman."

Redshirt junior Tommy Brown (6-7, 320) could get the first look at the other guard spot this spring, but the big question is who will be the other tackle?

The veterans who could challenge include Kendall Randolph, Javion Cohen, Pierce Quick and Amari Kight. However, remember that Saban hasn't been afraid to play true freshmen on the offensive line, even at left tackle.

While Alabama may only return two starters up front, it may have more options on the line than with any other position group.

