Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Offseason Tracker: Lester Cotton Sr. back with Raiders

Keeping up with the coming and going of former Alabama football players as the NFL gears toward the 2021 season
Lester Cotton Sr. will have another go-around with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that waived him last year. 

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound guard initially signed by the Raiders as  free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He ended up on the practice squad and played in one game during the 2019 season.

Cotton was cut prior to the start of the the 2020 season. Check out the FanNation Raiders site for more info. 

Shaun Dion Hamilton officially lands with Lions 

Feb. 8: LB Shaun Dion Hamilton was acquired from the Washington Football Team via waivers. The move was announced Jan. 12 but didn't become official until Monday. 

Hamilton joins Detroit after three seasons on Washington's roster, where he appeared in 46 games (seven starts) , recording 89 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Hamilton was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Seahawks release Chance Warmack

Feb. 8: Seattle released guard Chance Warmack, who never played a down for the Seahawks.

Warmack had signed with Seattle last year, but opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The No. 10-overall pick of the 2013 draft hasn't played since 2018, when he was a reserve for the Eagles. 

However, the door is reportedly open for Warmack to return to Seattle:  

Check out the FanNation Seahawks site for the latest developments. 

