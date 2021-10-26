    • October 26, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 26, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
    Today is ... National Mincemeat Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    Women's golf: Alabama at The Ally, Old Waverly Golf Club, All Day, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    Women's golf: Leading the field after round one, No. 14 Alabama had both a strong collective showing and individual performances in its first day at The Ally. Sophomore Benedetta Moresco set a school record for lowest first-round score, breaking her previous career-best mark of 67, with a 9-under part 63 which featured 10 birdies. The Crimson Tide returns for its second round of action and will tee off at 10:10 a.m. CT, paird with No. 7 Florida and Texas A&M.

    Did you notice?

    • Former Alabama guard John Petty Jr. made the training camp roster of the Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G-League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans who signed him as a free agent.
    • Former Alabama offensive lineman William Vlachos was named the offensive line coach at Colorado today. Vlacho, who spent time as a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide, takes the job midseason after coaching staff moves by the Buffalos. 
    • An interesting statistical comparison of Henry's 2020 season versus now through seven games. For perspective, the former Heisman Trophy winner won the NFL rushing title last season.

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's basketball season opener:

    14 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    October 26, 1968: Linebacker Mike Hall was credited with 24 tackles during Alabama's 21-14 victory over Clemson at Denny Stadium. "Mike was all over the field, making good things happen today," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the win. A fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to George Ranager capped the one touchdown victory. – Bryant Museum

    October 26, 1989: Dre Kirkpatrick was born in Gadsden, Ala.

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    "For [them] to kind of say we haven't deserved their respect to call us Alabama, they call us `Red Team.’ And for their head coach to come out and say they can play against anybody, I don't think we're just anybody. We won two national championships in a row and we're undefeated right now. So we're not just anybody." – AJ McCarron after Alabama crushed Tennessee 45-10 on this date in 2013

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Arkansas game program, Oct. 26, 2019
